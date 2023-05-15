Tolsia High School’s Broadcast and Technology program received $750 for their fifth-place win in the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement contest.
West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commission Fred Wooton spoke to Tolsia High School students about underage drinking and the NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement contest Tuesday, May 9.
Tolsia High School’s Broadcast and Technology program received $750 for their fifth-place win in the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement contest.
West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commission Fred Wooton spoke to Tolsia High School students about underage drinking and the NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement contest Tuesday, May 9.
FORT GAY — Tolsia High School’s Broadcast and Technology career technical education students received fifth place in a statewide competition creating an anti-underaged drinking advertisement and received $750.
Two of broadcasting teacher Justin Prince’s classes were recognized by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration for placing fifth in the 10th annual NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement contest.
“The message is all about good decisions and I think that the message resonates much louder when students hear it from their peers as opposed to someone like myself,” said West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commission Fred Wooton. “And the quality of the videos that these students produce are unbelievable.”
The students created a video titled “Guilty Conscious” showcasing a teen at a party making the decision whether to drink and drive and the possible consequences of drinking and driving.
This is the third year the school has received an award for this public service announcement competition, having previously placed first in 2019 and then third in 2022. Prince said while the competition is growing and more schools are participating, he feels the Rebels have only improved each year in planning, recording and editing together the final project.
“Honestly I feel like our work has gotten better every year,” he said. “And actually, the PSA’s that we’ve created in the last two years, in my opinion, are better than the one they won. The contest has just gotten more difficult...but these kids are getting better every single year.”
Senior Alyssa Ransbottom said when creating the videos, the class chooses to not only speak about death, the extreme consequence of drinking and driving, but also other consequences students may resonate with.
“I hope when people see this PSA that it really gives them a sense of responsibility and so they know that their actions have consequences,” she said.
“These videos, they kind of hit a little closer to things that we may find more important. Other videos are, they result in death, this one hits a little bit more close because it’s showing us things that we find important to us in this time getting taken away from us.”
Prince said the previous contest winnings have been put toward jumpstarting and gathering equipment for the broadcasting program. This year’s winnings will be put toward visiting Marshall University to learn more about the journalism program and for headset microphones for the sports broadcasting students.
Students also received individual Certifications of Recognition from Gov. Jim Justice.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.