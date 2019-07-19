SALT ROCK - The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff's Office:
BURGLARY: A Salt Rock home was reported broken into Wednesday night in the 4900 block of Guyan River Road, the suspect entering through a door secured with bailing wire.
Cabell County Sheriff's deputies arrived around 10:20 p.m. after a woman found her home had been broken into prior to her arrival. No suspects were found on scene.
Police determined the suspect had entered through a side door on the garage that was latched with bailing wire. Once inside, the suspect took two tool sets, a floor jack and seven fishing poles, a total loss estimated at just over $1,000.
No arrests have been made.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 3:54 a.m. Thursday, Trenton Place/6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 3 p.m. Wednesday, first block of West 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, battery, burglary, 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 6th Street.
Battery, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Burglary, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Hite Avenue.
Stolen vehicle, 2 a.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Artisan Avenue.
Battery, 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, 10th Street West/Jefferson Avenue.
Attempt to commit a felony, warrant service, 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 10th Avenue.
Breaking and entering a vehicle, 10 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen vehicle, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 8th Avenue/12th Street.
Destruction of property, domestic battery, 2:41 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Obstructing, disorderly conduct, 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia Avenue/West 12th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Johnny Lee Belcher Jr., 35, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Shaina Danette Childers, 45, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance and burglary. Bond was $40,000.
Derek Matthew Orme, 32, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with prohibited person with a firearm and receiving or transferring stolen property.
Jimmy Lee Cochran, 33, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with strangulation, brandishing a deadly weapon, fleeing from an officer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, domestic assault, domestic battery and malicious wounding. Bond was not set.
Sammy Jason Coy, 39, was jailed at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with petit larceny and felony destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Djuan Darion Magee, 29, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy to commit drug-related charge.
Annika Starr Chapman, 33, was incarcerated at 2:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with a bond violation. No bond was set.