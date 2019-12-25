The year 2019, bringing with it the close of a decade, was — in the Tri-State — a year for solutions, taking action and accountability.
Emerging from the long, punishing opioid epidemic are solutions for rebuilding a community, which could be made possible with the spoils of lawsuits that seek to hold large, wealthy corporations accountable for their role in perpetuating the crisis.
Emerging from formerly empty or abandoned lots are facilities that seek to propel Marshall University forward, both in terms of athletics and academics.
As the close of a calendar year often brings about introspection, state and local leaders in 2019 realized, in some ways, there was room for improvement. Whether it was born of a mission to do better by the state’s children, through education, child welfare policies or in the ways we treat the educators entrusted with the next generation’s future, the year saw plenty of attempts or steps toward reform. However, we must follow these starts through to the next year, and beyond, if we expect to see positive change.
Just as crossing an item off a to-do list gives one a satisfying sense of accomplishment, so does coming to a resolution on a crime case, finding the root of a problem or seeing a project reach some degree of fruition.
Here are some of the ways Huntington and the Tri-State area changed this year, the stories that shaped our conversations and the headlines that won’t soon be forgotten:
HIV cluster confirmed in Cabell County
In March, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Cabell County was facing an HIV cluster. The cluster, tracked from January 2018 to the present, represents a sharp uptick from the baseline average of eight cases annually over the past five years. In response, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department began prescribing antiviral medication for those most at risk of the virus. The opioid epidemic was pegged as the reason for the cluster.
Emergency situation leads to scrutiny of fire department
This year brought a promise from Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader to do better after several equipment failures raised people’s concerns about safety.
During a Feb. 11 City Council meeting, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams ordered the launch of an independent and external review into how the fire department handles maintenance of its equipment and fire apparatuses, which are emergency vehicles outfitted to fight fires. The announcement came after both the fire department’s ladder trucks had broken down.
The department’s fire rescue boat was also broken down on Feb. 2, when a 28-year-old man jumped from the 31st Street Bridge into the icy Ohio River. The police department mobilized its rescue boat, but the search was unsuccessful, and the man’s body has never been recovered. The independent review was completed by a team formed at the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. The review found that improper maintenance of the department’s equipment could not be attributed to one individual and was caused by a “series of failures.”
Since the review, the department has adopted new policies and procedures to ensure that vehicles and equipment receive regular maintenance.
Sodexo ends 30-year relationship with Stewarts Hot Dogs
Following decisions he made during his first legislative session as delegate, John Mandt, R-Cabell, faced protests of his business, Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, which came to a head when a petition was submitted to Marshall University and food service provider Sodexo requesting Sodexo remove the local hot dog vendor from the concession stands.
Sodexo did end its 30-year relationship with Stewarts, however the petition was not the only reason. The company alleges Mandt’s company owes them money because Mandt improperly billed them at a higher rate than was contracted.
Marshall announces land purchase for baseball stadium
After decades of dashed hope and false starts, Marshall University will finally get a much-requested baseball stadium. In February, City of Huntington and Marshall officials announced the completed purchase of the former Flint Group Pigments property, the future site of the 3,500-seat ballpark. The 8-acre property, located along the north side of 5th Avenue at 24th Street, is expected to see its first games by March 2021. The Huntington Municipal Development Authority purchased 8 acres of the former industrial site for $750,000 before reselling it to Marshall University for $468,000. The university recently announced it had selected a firm to design the ballpark, AECOM of Los Angeles.
Grand Patrician Resort in Milton rises
While work to transform the Morris Memorial Hospital in Milton into a “grand” resort begin in 2018, this past year the resort truly began to rise. Situated on a hill overlooking the interstate, the resort gained an additional floor this year, and work began to make the dining area/restaurant and lobby bigger. Ground was also broken on a separate wedding chapel and spacious conference center.
Project BANE advances in Huntington
In early 2019, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced an ambitious plan for the city to demolish 100 vacant and dilapidated structures before the New Year. The project, titled “B.A.N.E.” (Blight and Nuisance Elimination), targeted structures that have been on the city’s list for several years. Williams saw his goal achieved on Dec. 23 when the 100th structure was demolished in the city’s Guyandotte neighborhood. The goal was achieved after the city raised about $400,000 in anonymous donations and received corporate donations from Old Colony Realty of Barboursville and AT&T of West Virginia.
Williams said the city will still work at the same pace in the coming year, with about 120 structures remaining on the list.
Marshall aims for the stars with aviation programs
Marshall laid the groundwork this year to begin two different aviation programs at the region’s two airports. Partnering with Yeager Airport in Charleston and Southern Utah University, Marshall is adding two new baccalaureate degrees in aviation sciences that will produce commercial pilots for airplanes and helicopters. The new School of Aviation will be housed at Yeager and the university’s South Charleston campus. A new hangar will be built at Yeager, and a new residence hall will be built in South Charleston to accommodate the new students.
Partnering with Mountwest Community and Technical College and Tri-State Airport, the university will also offer a joint degree program for aviation maintenance technicians.
One-day strike delays education legislation
For the second year in a row, public school teachers in West Virginia left their classrooms to shut down what they believed was harmful legislation. While 2018’s strike lasted several days, it only took a few hours on Feb. 19 before the House of Delegates killed the omnibus education bill pushed by Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and Senate education chair Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson. Though the bill included a pay raise for teachers and increased public school funding, it also allowed the creation of charter schools.
A similar education bill, including the charter school provision, was eventually passed regardless during a special session.
Teachers lead charge for another state employee raise
While teachers were promised pay raises in the omnibus education bill they opposed, many expressing they wanted pay raises for all state workers, they still received pay raises along with other state employees. The $4.675 billion approved budget included an average 5% salary increase for state employees.
State and feds implement new child welfare policies
Though it wasn’t easy or without criticism, the West Virginia Legislature passed a major child welfare reform bill during the 2019 session. The most controversial part of the bill transitioned health care management for foster children to a contracted managed care organization — Aetna. The bill also created a foster care ombudsman, who also began working this year.
The legislation came as the state prepared for implementation of the federal Family First Prevention Services Act. Beginning in October, the new federal policy allows the state to use more funds to prevent a child’s removal from their home in the first place.
As West Virginia moves forward with these new policies, it is also facing a lawsuit filed this year alleging the state child welfare system violates the rights of the nearly 7,000 children in the system.
Marshall opens two new facilities along Hal Greer
Marshall University opened two brand new facilities this year. The new Stephen Kopp School of Pharmacy sits along Hal Greer Boulevard, moving the school from the VA Medical Center closer to main campus. The school is named for late university President Stephen Kopp, who led the push to create the School of Pharmacy. Kopp died unexpectedly in 2014.
The university also opened Fairfield Landing apartments, one- and two-bedroom apartments for graduate level students.
Health department moves to ban vaping in public spaces
Vaping and mysterious lung illnesses linked to vaping were much talked about in 2019. Locally it was no different. Seeing a rise in teen use and a lack of research about the effects of electronic cigarettes, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department Board of Health moved at the end of the year to ban vaping in public spaces, similar to the countywide smoking ban. The final decision will be made in January.
Cabell projected to see drop in overdose deaths
Cabell County is projected to see a 22% to 26% drop in overdose deaths when the state’s 2018 totals are finalized as data suggests West Virginia experienced a drop, or at least plateauing, of drug-related fatalities last year.
As a whole, West Virginia is projected to see a 6% decline in overdose deaths in 2018 compared to 2017, putting it roughly on par with 2016 in terms of total number of fatalities.
Opioid lawsuits move along as ARCOS data released
This fall, a $215 million settlement with the “Big Three” drug distribution companies — AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health — was reached in Summit and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio in cases with similar allegations to Cabell County and Huntington’s claims.
The lawsuits argue that manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers breached their duty to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opiates coming into the states over the past several years — a duty the lawsuits claim companies have under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.
With those two cases settled, Cabell County and Huntington are now preparing for trial and could be the first of more than 3,000 cases to go to trial in the country.
Also in 2019, after a year-long court battle instigated by HD Media and the Washington Post, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ordered the release of seven years’ worth of data kept by the Drug Enforcement Administration showing where opioids had been shipped throughout the country from 2006 to 2012.
The data showed about 64 million pills had been sent to Cabell County and 141 million to Boyd, Lawrence and Pike counties in Kentucky and Lawrence County, Ohio, which some believe fueled the opioid epidemic in the Tri-State region.
Mall kidnapping allegations shock
An Egyptian man was thrust into the national spotlight in April after he was accused by Santana Renee Adams, 24, of Milton, of attempting to kidnap her child while in a store at the Huntington Mall. While Adams told police she had pulled a handgun on the man as he attempted to grab her 5-year-old daughter by the hair and abduct her, authorities found her story did not match evidence, only after charging Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 54, with felony attempted abduction. The charge was dismissed days later.
Zayan returned to his home country after being released, while Adams faces a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency.
Death sentence follows quadruple murder trial
After leaving the decision up to a panel of judges, Arron Lawson, 24, of Pedro, was sentenced to death after pleading guilty to four counts of murder in the deaths of Devin Holston, 8; his mother, Stacey Holston, 24; her mother and Lawson’s aunt, Tammie McGuire, 43; and Tammie’s husband, Donald McGuire, 50, on Oct. 11, 2017, at the Holstons’ home in Pedro, Ohio.
He also admitted to nine other counts, which included a knife attack conducted the same day on Todd Holston, Devin’s dad and Stacey’s husband, as well as burglary and abuse of a corpse.
He first shot Stacey Holston three times, before killing the McGuires after they arrived to check on Holston separate times. Devin Holston was shot after returning home from school. Lawson would lay in wait for hours after that before Todd Holston returned to the home. Lawson attacked him with a knife before fleeing and sending police on a 36-hour manhunt.
Cabell deputies injured, man killed in shootout
Michael Lane Pinkerman, 56, was charged in October 2019 with attempt to commit a felony and accessory to attempted first-degree murder after being accused of aiding his son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II, in not allowing deputies to enter their Blue Sulphur Road home to execute a search warrant. Pinkerman II was shot and killed after shooting Cabell County Sheriff’s Cpl. Jim Johnston and deputy Jared Cremeans, who both survived the attack.
Deputies had been seeking to speak with Pinkerman II in regards to the Oct. 28 or 29 shooting of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department building and a stolen firearm the younger Pinkerman allegedly possessed.
Belle in the Well identified
Thirty-eight years after being killed and tossed into a cistern to be forgotten, Louise Virginia Peterson Flesher — known for decades as “Belle in the Well” — finally regained her identity, thanks to evolving forensic science technology and Lawrence County authorities’ never-wavering goal of solving the case. Her identity was released by authorities in July after matching another relative’s DNA to hers.
The strangled woman was found in a cistern, a watertight receptacle for holding liquids, along McKinney Creek and Greasy Ridge in Windsor Township in Lawrence County on April 22, 1981. Her body was likely in the cistern for no more than two years before she was found.