CHARLESTON — Dr. Beth Toppins has been appointed interim medical director for the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Emergency Medical Services, the DHHR announced Wednesday.
Toppins temporarily takes the place of Dr. Jonathan Newman, who retired March 31.
“We are thankful for the leadership of Dr. Toppins, who brings a strong background in emergency services, equipping her to take on this position,” Dr. Matt Christiansen, State Health Officer and DHHR commissioner, said in a news release. “Dr. Newman served in a vital role to support emergency medical services throughout the state, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Toppins has served as the medical director of emergency services at Cabell Huntington Hospital since 2014, and as the regional director of West Virginia’s Emergency Medical Services region two since 2016, according to the news release. She earned her doctor of medicine degree and bachelor’s degree from Marshall University.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to expand upon my passion for working in emergency services and helping residents,” Toppins said in the release. “I look forward to working with partners to continue to support and strengthen EMS systems across the state.”
