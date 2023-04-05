The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Dr. Beth Toppins has been appointed interim medical director for the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Emergency Medical Services, the DHHR announced Wednesday.

Toppins temporarily takes the place of Dr. Jonathan Newman, who retired March 31.

