People look at a stained-glass window inside Christ Episcopal Church as the Lawrence County Historical Society conducts the annual Christmas Candlelight Walking Tour on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Ironton.
Retired judge Richard Walton gives a presentation inside Christ Episcopal Church as the Lawrence County Historical Society conducts the annual Christmas Candlelight Walking Tour on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Ironton.
IRONTON — With the soft glow of candles lighting the way, people were able to get a glimpse of some of Ironton’s churches Saturday.
Hosted by the Lawrence County Historical Society, the annual Christmas Candlelight Walking Tour of Ironton’s historical churches offered participants the chance to visit eight churches in the city’s downtown area, where they could listen to a 10-minute program about each one.
The tour featured stops at First Baptist Church, Christ Episcopal Church, First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Lawrence O’Toole, Gateway Baptist Church and Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church.
Travel time was scheduled between each church, and the tour concluded at the Lawrence County Museum with refreshments.
