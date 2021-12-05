The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — With the soft glow of candles lighting the way, people were able to get a glimpse of some of Ironton’s churches Saturday.

Hosted by the Lawrence County Historical Society, the annual Christmas Candlelight Walking Tour of Ironton’s historical churches offered participants the chance to visit eight churches in the city’s downtown area, where they could listen to a 10-minute program about each one.

The tour featured stops at First Baptist Church, Christ Episcopal Church, First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Lawrence O’Toole, Gateway Baptist Church and Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church.

Travel time was scheduled between each church, and the tour concluded at the Lawrence County Museum with refreshments.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.