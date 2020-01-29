ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Rome Township maintenance building, 9644 County Road 107.

The board is asking voters to approve a 1.75 mill levy for five years on the March 17 primary election ballot. The levy would raise $2,376,690 in taxes per year, according to the County Auditor’s Office.

The board also will be talking about programs and services it provides for about 500 county residents with developmental disabilities.

