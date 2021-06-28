IRONTON — The new $16 million Town Place Suites in Ironton is scheduled to open to the public Tuesday, according to Michael B. Holtz, hotel developer.
A ribbon cutting for the five-story, 109-room hotel located across the street from the Holiday Inn Express and Suites off South 9th Street is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Shay Ellswick, the hotel’s general manager.
While the project was hampered by COVID-19-related delays, Holtz said he is well pleased with the final project. “We’re anxious to get it open,” he said.
The developer hired about 35 people to work in the new hotel.
The hotel has an indoor pool and a kitchenette in every room, Holtz said.
It also has an outdoor patio area that includes a Weber grill, a fire pit and outdoor games. The pool is open 24 hours a day, according to a news release.
It also offers guests the use of things like blenders, slow cookers or an air fryer, board games and other items, according to Ellswick.
“We are all so excited and have been anxiously waiting to open our doors so that we can begin to build strong and lasting relationships with out wonderful guests and community,” Ellswick said. “We want to give a special thanks to our amazing staff for all the hard work and dedication they have put into this. We look forward to serving Ironton and the Tri-State area.”
A grand opening ceremony for the new hotel will be held later this year, possibly in September, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation. The development corporation is a one-third owner of the Marriott, Dingus said earlier.
Construction started on the project in the summer of 2019 and initial plans called for it to be opened in the fall of last year. A number of delays pushed that back.
As coronavirus took more of a toll on the project, deliveries slowed, according to Dingus.
The project led to between 100 to 200 construction jobs, according to Holtz.