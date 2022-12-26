LOGAN — Several toy drives were held in the area last Saturday, just in time to bring some Christmas cheer to children in Logan County.
One of them was the Matt Patterson Toy Drive, which donated over 400 new gifts to families for its 17th year. For the third year in a row, the long-running toy initiative was held at the Logan County Resource Center at the old 84 Lumber building at Peach Creek.
Named after Matt Patterson, who died in 2005, the drive gathers toys year-round and distributes them to families who are privately chosen through various ways, be it word of mouth or through a tip from an official like a classroom teacher. The chosen families receive a ticket number and can drive up to receive their pre-chosen, age-appropriate gift.
Just 15 minutes south in the county, another memorial toy drive was also happening. For the third year, the Town of Man Fire Department hosted its toy drive under the moniker of the Stephen J. Caldwell Memorial Toy Drive, named after Caldwell, who was a member of the Town of Man Fire Department.
Caldwell died in February 2020 from injuries he sustained in an ATV accident. He was 40.
According to Bill Weese, the department’s chief, the drive originally began around 2010 as the Spark of Love Toy Drive, a name it held up until it was changed in honor of Caldwell after his death.
Weese said the drive was able to deliver toys to about 200 children. He said toys are donated by area businesses, as well as through other means such as GoFundMe.
In addition to the Town of Man, Weese said two other toy drives were also held the same day for that area, one by the Buffalo Creek Fire Department and one by Logan County Station #2 with the Man Lions Club.
“Times are getting tough for people,” Weese said. “A lot of kids don’t get much for Christmas. This has been our way of giving back to the community and doing something, you know, to make sure all the kids get something out of it.”
