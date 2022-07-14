HUNTINGTON — Children can come to the A.D. Lewis Community Center on Saturday, July 16, to compete in track races and challenges from 9 a.m. to noon for the inaugural Fair-Field Day.
The free event welcomes youth in grades kindergarten through 12 to the center to partake in friendly competition and field day activities, said RaShad Sanders, executive director of the Fairfield Community Development Corp.
Sanders said he hopes the community’s children see Fair-Field Day as a chance to get out and be active.
“I’m just excited to give kids the opportunity to come out, have fun and also get them out exercising and moving at the same time, to do something healthy,” he said.
Sanders said the idea came when he was thinking about the Fairfield Community Development Corp. pillars — health and wellness, education, housing, jobs and development, and safety. Sanders said he wanted to work with others to create an event promoting health and wellness for youth when they are not in school.
“The Fairfield Community Development Corporation, one of our five pillars is health and wellness, and I was thinking about how kids have a field day at the end of the year at school,” he said. “And then I was looking at our name, because our community is Fairfield, and I was like, ‘Why don’t we call it Fair-Field Day and get kids out and active?’”
Sanders said he hopes to build on the event each year to continue to promote exercise and healthy living.
The A.D. Lewis Community Center is at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
