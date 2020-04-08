BARBOURSVILLE — A tractor-trailer crash around noon Wednesday near Barboursville temporarily shut down several lanes on Interstate 64, according to the Milton Police Department.
“A tractor-trailer blew a tire and then struck the bridge and guardrail that goes over Howell’s Mill Road just past mile marker 21,” said Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons.
The driver had to be taken to the hospital, Parsons said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The crash caused debris to be scattered across both the westbound and eastbound lanes.
“He was traveling westbound,” Parsons said. “Initially, we had to close down one lane in both westbound and eastbound (directions), but we have been able to reopen all eastbound lanes. We still have the left-hand passing westbound lane closed.”
Parsons said the Milton Volunteer Fire Department and EMS crews also responded to the scene.
He added that the investigation of the crash is ongoing.