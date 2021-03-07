HUNTINGTON — COVID-19 has presented many challenges to trade skill training, which is mostly hands-on and in person, but at the Cabell County Career Technology Center (CCCTC) they are adapting.
“We have been pretty fortunate here in this area that we have been able to, through a blended model, deliver adult education somewhat like we always have,” said Frank Barnett, who is the principal of the center.
Barnett says instead of a large group of 30 students taking a trade skill class, the center will have a class of 10 students three times.
“It helps us to continue to deliver this instruction, but it’s not the same hands-on we have been able to do prior to the pandemic,” he said.
Students are doing more virtually, according to Barnett.
“We are using virtual platforms, such as Tooling U,” he said.
Tooling U-SME, formerly Tooling University, is an American nonprofit educational technology and blended learning organization that produces learning management system software, certifications and content for the manufacturing industry.
“Students have also had to learn to adapt to these new models of training as well,” Barnett said.
Another example is more studying of code books at home for electricians and heating and air-conditioning training that in the past may have been done in a classroom setting at the center. He credits the center’s instructors with coming up with creative solutions as well.
“Auto mechanics has been a little bit of an easier challenge because they are able to video themselves doing repairs and send those in to the instructors,” Barnett said. “Everyone is adapting to the challenges, and we continue to provide quality trade skills training despite the pandemic.”
The Cabell County Career Technology Center at 1035 Norway Ave. in Huntington serves students from Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School, as well as adults in the community.
“Despite the pandemic, enrollment has been steady,” Barnett said. “However, we have a very solid auto mechanics teacher, and I would like to see more adult students involved in that program. We have open enrollment for adult students, so they can come at any time.”
Barnett said the high school enrollment is steady as well.
“As a matter of fact, even through this and not being able to recruit like we normally do, our enrollment will be up somewhat for next year,” he said.
Barnett says there was already a shortage in the skilled trades, and the pandemic has made it worse.
“The average age of a skilled worker is now mid-50s, so we need people to replace those folks when they retire,” he said.
According to numbers from the National Electrical Contractors Association, 7,000 electricians join the field each year, but 10,000 retire. There are also shortages of workers in plumbing, carpentry and other skilled trades, with a severe worker shortage predicted in the years to come.
Barnett says lots of people lost their jobs due to the pandemic and are looking to be trained in a trade skill.
“We can give them a good, solid, fast track to a career,” he said.
Barnett said the center has a high job placement rate for students after they finish their training.
“I don’t have exact numbers, but I can tell you we can’t turn out electricians quickly enough to meet the demand for them in the area,” he said. “That also goes for our HVAC folks as well.”
The center also offers trade skill training in welding, carpentry, machine trades, graphic design, automotive technology, collision repair, building maintenance and operations, building technology, law and public safety, administrative support, computer repair technology, coding, app and game design, pre-cosmetology for high school juniors and seniors, and more.
“There is a big demand for welders and welders’ helpers,” Barnett added. “There is a great need for mechanics and technicians. This is what I would recommend for someone wanting a new career. Our auto mechanics training has plenty of room for new students.”
Barnett said the largest myth about a two-year trade school education is that it doesn’t pay as much as a four-year college education.
“The trade skills pay very well, and 90% of the students that graduate from here leave debt-free,” he said. “I am not knocking a four-year degree from a university, but let’s face it — it’s just not for everyone.”
Barnett said the stigma that trade education has battled for years is that it is only for those who can’t make it in the traditional education world.
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said. “The upper level math that is involved in HVAC and machine trades is not easy. These folks are doing trigonometry on a daily basis. Auto mechanics here have to figure out formulas and read and understand complex technical manuals. These are far above a college level. This is not your grandpa’s trade school training today.”
Barnett says the outlook for the future of the center is outstanding as the Cabell County Board of Education moves forward with plans to move to the old Sears location at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
On Feb. 21, board members approved a request from Superintendent Ryan Saxe, giving him the authority to execute a purchase and sale agreement and other related documents for the former Sears property at the mall for up to $5.6 million for the new CCCTC building.
“I think this is a win-win for everyone, including the staff, students and the community,” he said. “It will allow us to offer many more programs in a much larger space, so the outlook for us is very exciting.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated that schools around the world close their doors and transition to a virtual learning format, the staff at Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) reacted by creating online opportunities for students to continue to learn remotely.
“Our instructors and staff have remained engaged throughout this time with all of our students,” said Charlotte Weber, director and CEO. “This interaction has resulted in a 100% completion rate for our first-year Machinist Technology/CNC students and a 95% job placement rate for our second-year students.”
In addition, through the web-based delivery system RCBI instituted in response to the pandemic, dozens of Machinist/Technology CNC and Welding Technology students in Bridgeport, Huntington, Welch and Williamson earned hundreds of manufacturing industry certificates.
RCBI — working with its West Virginia community and technical college partners — has allowed students to return to its facilities, deploying staggered schedules at some points during the pandemic and adhering to all personal protective equipment protocols, enabling the students to test for their national certifications.
“We want our West Virginia businesses to be able to get back to work,” Weber said. “We also want to welcome new businesses to the safe and beautiful Mountain State.
“Providing the best educated and nationally certified workforce to help make this all happen is what we do.”