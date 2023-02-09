The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

J.T. Henry welds a T-joint during a class at the Cabell County Career Technology Center on Feb. 9, 2021, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — A bill headed to the Senate floor would require all West Virginia public high schools to add a trades-focused math class to their curriculum.

House Bill 3055 would create a new vocation-focused math class that would cover fractions, conversion from fractions to decimals, measurement, reading blueprints and other practical trades-based applications.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

