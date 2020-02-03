HUNTINGTON — Chefs whipped up chicken, ribs, cornbread and collard greens for Marshall University’s annual Soul Food Feast on Sunday.
However, the tasty event was less about the food and more about celebrating culture, heritage and fellowship, said Maurice Cooley, vice president/dean of Student Affairs and associate vice president of the Office of Intercultural Affairs.
“The preservation of the food is really secondary to the feast’s overall purpose,” Cooley said. “The purpose of the Soul Food Feast is primarily a fellowship gathering for people to come together, particularly on Sunday.”
Cooley said the feast is reminiscent of meals that would be served by black families after Sunday School and church. Sunday’s feast also featured mac and cheese, chitterlings, yams, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls and sweet potato pie.
“Members of the family, members of the extended family like aunts, uncles, niece and nephews, will typically congregate at a mother or grandmother’s house where a large number of family members will gather for dinner or for lunch after church,” he said. “So they would have their own Sunday Soul Food Feast, and what we find here is following tradition of African American lifestyles, and it’s also very historical.”
The annual Soul Food Feast has been going on for about 30 years with Cooley overseeing the past 18 years, he said. It always kicks off Black History Month at the university, which features a series of events celebrating black culture and heritage.
All the food for Sunday’s feast was prepared by Sodexo with a chef trained in the knowledge of soul food traditions, he said.
“The food preparation also has to be prepared in accordance with how these foods are traditionally cooked with the spicing and that it’s consistent with how these foods have been prepared over many, many years,” he said.
About 200 people attended Sunday’s feast, many of whom were not Marshall students. Cooley said non-Marshall students attend the feast every year for an opportunity to see the campus and and learn more about the university.
Dejah Thomas is a Marshall grad student studying biomedical research. Originally from Atlanta, Thomas said the feast reminded her of food she typically finds at home.
Thomas said she felt comforted by the food, unafraid to pile on her favorite hot sauce.
“It definitely reminded me of home. I felt like I was in an area where I could just eat like I ate at home,” she said. “Since it was soul food and not like anything super fancy, I didn’t feel like i was in etiquette class or anything.”
Thomas said preserving soul food is an important part of Black History Month because there’s a lot of comfort gained from family gatherings and discussions surrounding the dinner table.
In addition to Sunday’s feast, Marshall will host two prominent and accomplished black Americans to participate in its Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum in honor of Black History Month.
Jerome M. Adams, surgeon general of the United States, and Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, Ph.D., chairwoman of the history department at Harvard University, will visit campus this month as part of the educational event.
Higginbotham will deliver the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lecture at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Shawkey Dining Room in Marshall’s Memorial Student Center, and Adams will celebrate black history from a personal perspective, as well as share his priorities as “The Nation’s Doctor,” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.