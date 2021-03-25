BARBOURSVILLE — Crews are preparing to change the traffic pattern in the construction area on Interstate 64 near the Huntington Mall.
The current traffic pattern for westbound lanes between mile markers 18 and 19 will be changed beginning the night of March 31. Traffic will be shifted into the newly constructed lanes in the median of the roadway.
The $71.7 million, three-year project is expanding Interstate 64 between the Huntington Mall and Merritts Creek from four to up to eight lanes. The project's estimated completion date is October 2022.
Meanwhile, patching projects continue across the state.
West Virginia Division of Highways road crews have spent 18,185 hours, $988,214 and used 3,769 tons of asphalt patching potholes in the state since asphalt plants began to reopen at the end of February.
District 2, which includes Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties, has already patched more than 955 tons worth of holes totaling more than 4,981 man hours and $263,624 in costs.
District 1, which includes Putnam, Kanawha, Mason, Boone and Clay counties, has patched more than 1,301 tons totaling 5,616 hours and $316,143.