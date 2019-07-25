ASHLAND - Utility work will impact traffic on Blackburn Avenue (Ky. 168) in central Ashland over the next few months.
Beginning Thursday, July 25, Columbia Gas of Kentucky will upgrade and replace an aging 10-inch pipeline under the westbound (toward Westwood) side of Blackburn Avenue from 13th Street (U.S. 60) past Hager Elementary to Highlawn and Garfield avenues.
Construction will require lane closures and flagged traffic on Blackburn Avenue during daytime work hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next several months. Traffic will return to normal each day after work hours. However, travel might be on rough surfaces at times. The crossing of 13th Street will be done at night to reduce traffic impact.
Work hours will be restricted when working near Hager Elementary School to reduce impacts at drop-off and pickup times.
Because of Blackburn's level of traffic - as many as 5,000 vehicles a day travel the state highway - motorists should expect congestion and delays during construction, and should plan travel accordingly.
The utility work is part of a Columbia Gas project to upgrade its delivery system in the Ashland area, and is being done under an approved permit with the Kentucky Department of Highways.