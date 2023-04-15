FRANKFORT, Ky. — Traffic fatalities in Kentucky decreased last year for the first time since 2018, according to the Kentucky State Police.
There were 744 fatalities in the Bluegrass State in 2022, down from 806 in 2021, according to information from the state police and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Of the 744 fatalities last year, 57% were not wearing a seat belt. Fifteen of the fatalities involved alcohol, about a third involved speeding or aggressive drivers and 20% involved driver distraction, according to a news release.
Pedestrians and bicyclists accounted for 109 deaths, and motorcyclists accounted for 99 deaths, according to the release.
“The decrease in highway fatalities is an encouraging sign of what I hope will be a downward trend for years to come,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “To avoid losing more Kentuckians on our highways, we must remain vigilant by practicing safe behaviors like buckling up and putting the phone down.”
Wearing a seat belt gives motorists the best chance of preventing injury or death in a crash, according to the release.
So far this year, preliminary numbers show 169 roadway deaths, down 13% compared to the same time last year, according to the release.
The number of highway deaths in other years show 834 in 2016, 782 in 2017, 724 in 2018, 732 in 2019, 780 in 2020, 806 in 2021 and 744 last year, according to the release.
