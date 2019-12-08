CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — The installation of new traffic signal poles along U.S. 23 will lead to traffic delays and detours in Catlettsburg starting Wednesday, Dec. 11, according to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9.
Signal work will lead to congestion and delays at 34th, 35th and 36th streets in Catlettsburg starting this week, weather permitting, according to the release. State highway crews will be installing new signal poles on U.S. 23, which will impact side streets including at 35th Street (U.S. 60) several blocks away from the bridge over the Big Sandy River to Kenova and at 36th Street (Kentucky 3294).
Motorists should expect daily lane closures as crews work on the signal upgrades, according to the release.
The work is scheduled to begin 8:30 to 9 a.m. each day until the project is completed. The work could take about two weeks, according to the release.
One lane of U.S. 23 will be closed and traffic could be stopped 30 to 45 minutes at a time as a safety precaution, according to the release.
Some side streets also will be closed while work is underway.
When work is being done at Kentucky 3294 (Cannonsburg Road), stopped traffic and lengthy delays are expected, according to the release.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.