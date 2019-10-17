WAYNE — A Wayne man on parole for drug offenses in 2017 was arrested Tuesday by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and road patrol deputies during an investigation, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
Cortez Jackson, aka Quintez Kilgore, of Wayne, formerly of Michigan, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit followed a black Cadillac south on W.Va. 152 and observed the vehicle weaving and going left of center on two occasions and a cigarette butt thrown from the vehicle.
After a traffic stop was made in the Wayne area, police observed the passenger, identified as Jackson, moving around inside the vehicle. Officers also detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Police reported locating a baggie of marijuana, approximately 2.7 grams, in Jackson’s right cargo pocket of his pants. Officers also located a .40 caliber handgun tucked under the seat at Jackson’s feet.
Jackson was on parole for a felony drug conviction in 2017 for possession with intent to deliver. Jackson’s bond was set at $11,000.
Six people have been jailed on felony charges since Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Brittany Michelle Scaggs, 34, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $10,000.
Jordan Dean Stamperd, 27, was jailed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Calvin Reese Dailey, 20, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation by a pretrial felon. Bond was not set.
Judy Justice Collins, 29, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mercer County charged her with driving under the influence and fleeing from an officer. Bond was not set.
Isaiah Daniel Harmon, 31, was jailed at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with conspiracy, destruction of property and breaking and entering. Bond was $30,000.
Benjamin Alan Petry, 33, was jailed at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with conspiracy, destruction of property and breaking and entering. Bond was $30,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Information report, 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 7th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 6:30 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of Upland Place.
Shoplifting, 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Brandishing, 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Unlawful restraint, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 6th Street.
Battery, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of North Memorial Boulevard.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, falsely reporting a crime, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Grand larceny, 3 a.m. July 31, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Robbery, 8:56 a.m. Tuesday, Madison Avenue and 13th Street.
Fraudulent schemes, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Paraphernalia, warrant service/execution, 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, 4400 block of Piedmont Road.
False report, 12:36 a.m. Tuesday, 3500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Follow reporter Fred Pace at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.