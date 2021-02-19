KENOVA — A train and semi-truck collided Friday afternoon in Wayne County when the truck got stuck on ice, but no one was injured.
Around noon Friday, the train hit a coal truck near Docks Creek on W.Va. 52 near Kenova, but the driver had time to exit the vehicle before impact, dispatchers said.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation said the truck got stuck on ice while trying to cross the railroad tracks. Upon seeing the train, the driver exited and moved to safety.
The cab of the truck broke off from the trailer on impact, and the DOT said it was pushed about half a mile before the train fully stopped.
The crash is under investigation.