HUNTINGTON — FaithHealth Appalachia, a Huntington-based organization aiming to connect faith and community resources, is facilitating an online training for faith leaders, nurses and other health care workers to learn how they can help improve health outcomes.

Through a partnership with the West Virginia University School of Nursing, Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, interested participants can enroll in the Foundations of Faith Community Nursing.

