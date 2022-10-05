HUNTINGTON — FaithHealth Appalachia, a Huntington-based organization aiming to connect faith and community resources, is facilitating an online training for faith leaders, nurses and other health care workers to learn how they can help improve health outcomes.
Through a partnership with the West Virginia University School of Nursing, Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, interested participants can enroll in the Foundations of Faith Community Nursing.
Faith Community Nursing focuses on the intentional care of the spirit as part of the process of promoting holistic health and preventing or minimizing illness in a faith community.
Funding for the training is being provided by the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, and the WVU School of Nursing will provide the nationally recognized eight-week online curriculum. Spaces are limited.
“Nursing is an inherently people-oriented, caring profession,” said Rory Chapman, executive director of FaithHealth Appalachia. “Caring for people is at the heart of faith communities in the Huntington area. Many of our registered nurses have spiritual connections in our area, and we feel this opportunity will better equip them to see and treat people as both physical, and spiritual beings.”
The training is open to all community members; however, only registered nurses who complete the course can use the title Faith Community Nurse.
Training will begin the week of Oct. 10. For more information, contact Rory Chapman at rory.chapman@chhi.org or 304-416-2098.
