HUNTINGTON — Promoting the brotherhood of firefighters was part of a volunteer fire department training event at the Tri-State Fire Academy on Saturday.
“We are starting quarterly training sessions for all volunteer fire departments in our region,” said Lee Davis, a public information officer for the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department. “Our membership is currently low, and we want to maintain the brotherhood we have with our fellow firefighters.”
Davis said the event was hosted by the Cabell County Recruitment and Retention Fire Team.
“This training was for all volunteer fire departments in Cabell County,” he said. “It helps to improve firefighters’ skills and allows us to work together while not being on an actual emergency scene.”
Davis said the training helps each department learn about other departments’ equipment, tactics and strategies that could be beneficial to all in helping serve communities.
“We are going over specific things, such as water hose management, fire attack, and search and rescue,” he said. “It’s always good when we can get firefighters together from other departments to show the camaraderie and brotherhood is still strong in our area.”
Davis said over 35 Cabell County firefighters from Barboursville, Culloden, Ona, Green Valley and Ohio River Road volunteer fire departments participated, as well as members from Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Mason County.
“Our next event is scheduled for sometime in January 2021 and will focus on advanced automobile extrication,” he said.
The Tri-State Fire Academy, located along W.Va. 2 near Huntington, facilitates and provides training for first responders, firefighters, EMS, law enforcement officers, emergency management, hazmat and industry.