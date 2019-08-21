The Herald-Dispatch
ASHLAND - Pathways Inc. and the Tri-County Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (KY-ASAP) Local Board are partnering to offer Mental Health First Aid for Youth training on two days this week.
The first will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Jesse Stuart Foundation Bookstore (meeting room) at 4440 13th St. in Ashland, and the other will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Rowan County Health Department at 730 W. Main St. in Morehead, Kentucky.
Mental Health First Aid for Youth is a curriculum focused on helping youth ages 12-18 who may be experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis. The training is a public education program that introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems and how they differ from typical adolescent development, and builds understanding of the importance of early intervention when warning signs are present. There is no cost for the training, which includes snacks, lunch and workshop materials, including a 212-page reference book.
Amy Jeffers, director of Pathways Regional Prevention Center, and Veronica "Ronne" Nunley, Pathways chief business development officer, will serve as instructors for the training. Both Jeffers and Nunley have been certified by Mental Health First Aid USA to offer the curriculum.
Any interested community member or anyone who regularly works with or interacts with youth - teachers, athletic coaches, mentors, youth ministers and juvenile justice professionals - may find the course content useful.
Participants will leave with a five-step action plan to assess situations and select appropriate interventions to help youth in crisis to connect them with appropriate treatment and support. The training is disseminated by the National Council for Behavioral Health and is listed in the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Registry of Evidence-Based Programs and Practices. Mental Health First Aid for Youth has been approved for seven hours EILA (Effective Instructional Leadership Act) credit hours in Kentucky.
Those interested in attending can register by contacting Jeffers at amy.jeffers@pathways-ky.org or by calling 606-329-8588, ext. 4099. Pathways serves Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties with behavioral health, substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery, and intellectual and development disabilities support services.