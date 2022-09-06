The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

202207xx TTA anniversary 01.jpg
A Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) bus travels along 4th Avenue on July 14 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transit Authority brought home several awards from the West Virginia Public Transit Association annual meeting.

The meeting was held at the end of July at the Stonewall Jackson Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia. TTA board members recognized the awards during their meeting last month.

