HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transit Authority brought home several awards from the West Virginia Public Transit Association annual meeting.
The meeting was held at the end of July at the Stonewall Jackson Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia. TTA board members recognized the awards during their meeting last month.
Betty Wood was the 2022 Outstanding Transit Employee of the Year. She was recognized for her dedication to the transit authority and willingness to go beyond the call of duty, according to a report to the board.
Ronald Thomas was named the 2022 Transit Driver of the Year. He has been a TTA driver for 15 years and has a contagious zeal for his job. He seems to know all of his customers by name, the report said.
TTA’s maintenance department, which is under the leadership of Superintendent Nick Smith, was named The Best Maintenance Program in a West Virginia Transit System.
The department focuses on the safety of TTA customers and employees. Smith said a “healthy” fleet of vehicles with a minimum absence from duty for checkups or repairs helps the transit authority retain and increase ridership through reliable service.
TTA’s Safety Program was honored as the Best Safety Program in a state transit system. The program is under the leadership of Operations Manager Jeff Heinl and keeps customers and employees safe.
Following its 50th anniversary, the TTA was recognized for serving the Huntington area for half a century. It also received three excellence awards.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.