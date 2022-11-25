HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Transit Authority has continued to see increases in ridership.
According to a performance report General Manager and CEO Paul Davis presented during Wednesday’s board meeting, ridership during September was up 9,131 customers from September 2021. Year-to-date ridership is also up about 14%, or 23,066 riders.
“We’re coming to the end of COVID and things are really starting to pick up again here at TTA for a change,” Davis said. “There’s a lot more people out riding and hopefully seeking employment and other things they need to do.”
Operation costs in September of this year were $141,241.84 less than in September 2021, as well as $132,454.66 less than budgeted. For the year to date, operating costs increased less than 1% but are still 13% below budget.
Operating revenue has increased as well. Revenue for September 2022 was $15,734.89 more than September of last year and $17,687.37 more than budgeted. Revenue for the year to date is up $38,294.95 more than last year and 12% over budget.
Davis said fuel is still the transit authority’s top expense. He said the Tri-State Transit Authority budgets for $5 a gallon for diesel fuel.
In her report, Assistant General Manager Jennifer Woodall said ridership is increasing under the Marshall Access Agreement. In the current fiscal year, the transit authority has had 12,719 students use the service, which shows a 2,993-person increase over fiscal year 2021 and a 1,582-person increase over fiscal year 2022.
During Wednesday’s board meeting, other updates were discussed, such as the transit authority’s recent Food for Fares drive. Customers were able to board Tri-State Transit Authority buses for free Nov. 19 by donating nonperishable food items. A pickup truck was loaded with the collected items, which were delivered to the Salvation Army this year.
The transit authority is partnering again with Downtown Huntington Partners to host a Christmas party for children from the Kiwanis Day Care Center ahead of the Huntington Christmas Parade, which is Friday, Dec. 2.
The transit authority’s annual Christmas awards dinner will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, for employees and board members. Employees will receive holiday hams during the event.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
