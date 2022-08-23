GLENHAYES — Confusion regarding transportation for high school students enrolled in courses at Mountwest Community & Technical College has been resolved, according to the college and Wayne County Schools officials.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said there may have been misunderstandings related to transportation for students in the Jumpstart learning program, which helps students get a head-start on classes at Mountwest.
Alexander said the Wayne County Board of Education has always indicated they will provide transportation for students enrolled in the program, but this year, they found out about Tolsia High School students needing a bus just last week.
With classes at Mountwest beginning Monday before Wayne County students return to classes Thursday, transportation could not be arranged ahead of the beginning of the school year.
“I think where the confusion came in was that some of the kids involved in the program were expecting the bus to run on Monday when we’re not in session yet,” Alexander said. “Our drivers are in required trainings … so what we told the schools was that if they had anybody that could not provide their own transportation for those first three days, then we would make arrangements to get them there. I think what happened was we didn’t know that Tolsia needed a bus until Friday of last week.”
Alexander said buses will begin running Thursday.
Mountwest Community & Technical College President Josh Baker said after finding out about the Tolsia students who would need transportation, adjustments for class times were made to allow the students to leave 15 minutes early so they would be back at the high school when needed.
Baker said last year’s Jumpstart program had 38 students enrolled and the program is growing with an estimated 130 students this year.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
