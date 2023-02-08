The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Since its inception in 2018, the volunteer group Trapper Girls Community Cat Coalition Inc. has trapped, neutered or spayed, vaccinated and returned over 1,400 feral cats.

Marcia Tolley, president of Trapper Girls Community Cat Coalition Inc., started the group after volunteering and fostering for another organization.

