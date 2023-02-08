Since its inception in 2018, the volunteer group Trapper Girls Community Cat Coalition Inc. has trapped, neutered or spayed, vaccinated and returned over 1,400 feral cats.
Marcia Tolley, president of Trapper Girls Community Cat Coalition Inc., started the group after volunteering and fostering for another organization.
“I was out at all the local shelters all the time and just seeing the amount of cats that weren’t being helped,” Tolley said.
If the person who is feeding the stray cats cooperates, volunteers can usually trap all the cats in a colony in a couple of days.
“If they’re hungry, it’s not a big process,” she said.
Once the cats are trapped, they are taken to a vet to be vaccinated and then spayed or neutered. The top left tip of their ear is also clipped so anyone looking at them knows that cat doesn’t need to be trapped again.
Then volunteers wait until the sedation wears off to return the cats to the environment they were found in.
Occasionally the group will keep a sick or injured cat until it can be healthy again. It also tries to partner kittens with other rescues so they can be adopted out. The coalition itself does not rehome animals.
The group operates entirely on donations that go toward things like batteries for cameras, food for the traps, gas and insurance for its donated van. The biggest expense the organization faces is the cost of veterinary care.
“It’s all volunteer; nobody gets a paycheck,” Tolley said.
The coalition mostly stays in the Huntington and Barboursville area but has traveled as far as Charleston. Tolley said its waiting list for strays and colonies of strays will take at least a year to get through, and it will be a long time before it branches out beyond this area.
In addition to trapping, sterilizing and returning feral cats, they also help people find escaped pet cats who got out of the house.
“A missing cat that is displaced, sometimes they’ll hide for a week or two before you ever get a sighting, so that’s a whole different ballgame,” Tolley said.
Tolley and another volunteer, Teresa Atkins, are certified in lost pet recovery. They were chosen through Petco for a scholarship to complete the eight-week online course through the Missing Animal Response Network.
“Our technical title now is pet detectives, which is funny to me,” Tolley said.
Since August 2021, the coalition has helped reunite 49 cats with their owners.
Most recently, the coalition trapped Willow, who ran into the woods when her family stopped at a rest area in Hurricane while traveling west on Interstate 64 on Dec. 28, 2022.
“When we have a lost cat, me and Teresa are both watching our cameras 24/7. I’m up all night pretty much,” Tolley said.
The night before she caught Willow, she saw her on the camera and rushed to the rest area where she rebaited the traps and then waited from 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. The next day she got a sighting on the camera and was at the rest stop from 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. when she caught her.
“I work on Trapper Girls, whether it’s paperwork, scheduling appointments, out trapping, all of it. I probably spend at least five to six hours a day, sometimes more,” Tolley said.
Before Willow, they rescued Toots, who went missing on Christmas Eve when her owner went under the house to repair frozen pipes. Toots followed him down but didn’t follow him back up. She wouldn’t come when called or for treats and ended up spending over a week under the house before walking into a trap.
“If somebody needs help, if I have the resources or have the training to help, then I want to help them get their pet back,” Atkins said. “We have too many strays right now that are homeless, and if we can help get one back then that makes me want to do it.”
Three of the cats it was called to help find were never found. It’s best to enlist the coalition’s help as soon as possible when a pet goes missing.
“If your cat gets loose, don’t go outside yelling its name because when an indoor cat gets outside they’re scared and if they hear somebody screaming, it just scares them further away,” she said. “When they get out like that, they go into a survival mode and they don’t recognize people or their voices, so that’s why the majority have to be trapped.”