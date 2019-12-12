HUNTINGTON — A traveling exhibit designed to teach kids and their families about money is coming to the Cabell County Public Library on Monday.
The library at 455 9th St. was one of 50 sites selected from across the country to host “Thinking Money for Kids” thanks to a competitive national grant from the American Library Association and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.
A ribbon cutting and kickoff party is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, and will include a tour of the exhibit, a guest speaker, light refreshments and more. The exhibit will be at the library through January.
“Thinking Money for Kids” is a multimedia experience for children ages 7 to 12, their parents, caregivers and educators. The interactive exhibit’s games, activities and fun storyline help children understand money, how it functions, money choices and money values such as charitableness, according to Breana Roach Bowen, assistant director for Youth Services at the library.
“Financial literacy is very important for children, and it’s best to start educating them about money, debt and budgeting as early as possible,” Bowen said. “Many times we don’t think about talking with our children about finances. This exhibit allows us to do that in a fun way.”
Nearly 130 public libraries across the country applied for the opportunity, according to the American Library Association.
In addition to the traveling exhibition, the Cabell County Public Library has added other financial programs for teens and adults during the same time the exhibit is at the library.
Every Monday at 6 p.m. the library hosts “Math Mondays.”
“We have fun while learning about a different math topic,” Bowen said. “There will be stories, crafts, art and more, and it is open to all ages of children.”
On Jan. 3, 2020, starting at 11 a.m., the library will host a “Piggy Bank Party,” and at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 it will host “Grocery Store Toddler Story Hour.”
“Children learn all about budgeting and buying things at the grocery store,” Bowen said.
On Jan. 11 at 3 p.m., the library will host a “Financial Math Skills” program.
“A Marshall University education student teacher will discuss life skills topics for tweens and teens,” Bowen said. “Topics might include balancing a checkbook, budgeting, credit card usage, understanding paychecks and more.”
At 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15, students and their families can learn how to get prepared for college by using the SMART529 program.
“We will hear from a SMART529 representative and learn all about West Virginia’s education savings solutions program,” Bowen said.
Sometime in January, a “Money Management for Teens and Adults” program will take place at the library. It will involve the Marshall University Department of Finance staff to discuss saving, planning for the future and retirement.
“There will also be financial advisers present to answer questions,” Bowen said.
She said the exact date of the program will be announced soon.
Educators, day-care providers and home-school parents who would like to schedule a visit to explore the exhibit with their classroom should contact Youth Services at 304-528-5700.
Follow the library website at www.cabell.lib.wv.us and social media accounts for exhibit updates and program additions.