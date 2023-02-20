Soldiers past and present who guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at Virginia’s Arlington National Cemetery, stand by a replica on display outside the West Virginia Governor’s Office. The replica was displayed as the Legislature recognized the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, on Monday at the state Capitol.
CHARLESTON — A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was displayed Monday in front of the Governor’s Office at the West Virginia Capitol Complex in Charleston.
The Legislature issued a resolution and citation recognizing the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. West Virginia is the first state to recognize the organization, according to media release issued by the group.
The traveling display, called “A Call to Honor,” is a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where the remains of unknown soldiers from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War are interred. The replica is presented by the Exchange Club of Georgia.
