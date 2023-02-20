The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was displayed Monday in front of the Governor’s Office at the West Virginia Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The Legislature issued a resolution and citation recognizing the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. West Virginia is the first state to recognize the organization, according to media release issued by the group.

