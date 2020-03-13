HUNTINGTON — High school students working part-time jobs generate about $2.8 billion in the U.S. economy each year, but only around half a million of that earned money is saved, West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue told Huntington High School students Thursday afternoon.
“We need to change that, and that’s why financial education is so important,” he said.
Perdue spoke with students in personal finance class about the importance of budgeting, understanding payments and insurance, credit cards and other aspects of money management.
“I really believe that financial education needs to be taught in high school and be part of the curriculum to graduate from high school,” Perdue said. “Education is going to open up the doors of opportunity for students.”
Gail Stapleton, personal finance teacher at Huntington High, said she could see students lighting up as Perdue touched on many of the topics the class has been covering this semester.
“It’s important for speakers like this to be here, because it reinforces what the kids are learning in the classroom,” Stapleton said. “He touched on so many different units that we’ve gone through, and I can see the kids recognizing each topic.”
Perdue also gave students information about two programs in West Virginia to assist students in personal finance education and savings plans.
The “Get A Life” program is a budget simulation activity that schools or other organizations can schedule; the events are hands-on and last about 90 minutes.
Perdue also told students about the Smart 529 plan, a tax-based savings plan designed to help families and students save for college.
“You can get into that program for $1, and if you’re 18, you can sign up yourself,” Perdue said.
Stapleton said money management skills are one of the most important tools students can learn prior to entering the “real world.”
“Just to know how to manage your money and be successful,” she said. “It’s a necessity to be able to have the kind of life that you want to have.”