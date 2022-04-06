HUNTINGTON — Applications are open for the West Virginia Hope Scholarship Program, an opportunity for individuals wanting to transition away from public education to receive financial help.
West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore visited the Covenant School in Huntington on Tuesday to tell parents about the scholarship program that would provide roughly $4,300 for students to be used for private, alternative or homeschooling programs.
“This is about educational freedom. This is about educational choice and giving parents and children the opportunity to choose what is best for them as it relates to their academic goals and objectives,” Moore said.
The program, which is taking applications for the fall 2022-23 school year until May 15, would distribute funding based on the school aid formula. Moore said the $4,300 estimation is based on current standards, but the actual amount could change each year by a couple hundred dollars.
The funding could be spent on tuition fees for private schools or alternative education programs, tutoring, costs of standardized or placement exams, materials, uniforms and more.
There were mixed reactions from those who attended the public meeting because students currently must be enrolled in public education for at least 45 days before applying, unless they are preparing to enroll in kindergarten. Moore said parents with students currently enrolled at Covenant School could temporarily place them in public schools and then apply once they meet criteria.
Kate McMullen, a parent with children who attend Covenant School, said it seemed the requirement for students to be enrolled in public school for 45 days was penalizing those who have already chosen private school or other options for their children.
McMullen said she previously had a child enrolled in Cabell County schools and chose to move to a private school.
“I don’t see me pulling my child out of a nurturing atmosphere that nurtures them as a whole student. I don’t see myself pulling them out just to qualify for (the Hope Scholarship Program),” she said. “I’m hoping that with force and with parent voices within our community and within our state that we can convince the Legislature that they might need to re-evaluate the choices that they have made.”
Moore said that if by 2024, less than 5% of all West Virginia students were enrolled in the Hope Scholarship Program, the program would open to everyone.
More than 2,500 applications have come in since March 1, he said, which is more than expected but makes him believe West Virginians want the opportunity to expand education options.
“I think the greatest benefit is giving people who might not have the means to now finally have educational choice,” Moore said.
HD Media, the parent company of The Herald-Dispatch, has reported that there is an ongoing lawsuit against top state officials that could prevent the Hope Scholarship money from ever reaching families. In that lawsuit, three parents of public school students argue that the vouchers violate the state constitution because they funnel money away from public education.
The vouchers shift public education funding to private- and home-schooling by giving families money that would have otherwise gone to the public school systems their children would have enrolled in. State funding for county public school systems is largely based on enrollment.
More information about Hope Scholarship Program requirements and benefits can be found at hopescholarshipwv.com.