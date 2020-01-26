HUNTINGTON — Imagine the way your heart might feel after running a marathon over and over again, feeling prolonged dizziness without warning or experiencing unwarranted nervousness — these are all possible symptoms of heart rhythm problems, or heart arrhythmias.
Heart arrhythmias cause the heart to beat irregularly, either too fast or slow, and can occur in patients of all ages and backgrounds.
Although most cases can be treated and are typically more of a nuisance than a life-threatening disease, cardiologist Dr. Jason Mader, D.O., said that doesn’t mean heart rate irregularities shouldn’t be cause for concern.
“The symptoms can be quite variable, the most common we see are people with a feeling of fluttering or palpitations, a heart racing type sensation in the chest; sometimes people might feel nervous, or a fullness in the neck, and sometimes if it’s extremely severe they can have significant dizziness, or more rarely, pass out,” Mader said. “Anyone who is feeling any of those symptoms would warrant evaluation, some of them are not inherently dangerous but can be uncomfortable, others can be potentially fatal, in that they can start as one and can progress into something more severe.”
According to cardiologist Dr. Paul Okhumale, M.D., arrhythmias can also cause the heart to weaken over time, especially with a rapid heart rate, which is typically over 100 beats per minute.
“The heart could actually get very weak if it’s beating too fast for too long,” Okhumale said. “The patient could go into heart failure, and if the problem originates from the bottom of the heart, it is life threatening and could result in sudden cardiac death.”
While both rapid heart rate and slow heart rate can cause permanent damage to the heart, Mader said there are many treatment options, which are dependent upon age and the type of irregularity.
“There are many different types of arrhythmias, some can present at a younger age, but most present at an older age, and each one has a different way that we treat them,” Mader said. “Whether it be with medications that try to keep them in rhythm, or sometimes we treat them with procedures where we go in and can map out where the arrhythmia is coming from and use our techniques to often completely get rid of it, we can certainly improve the patient’s quality of life.”
Devices such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators can also be used as treatment for heart rate irregularities; both use forms of electrical impulses to help control the rhythm.
While many patients are predisposed and arrhythmias cannot be avoided, everyone can take steps to practice self-awareness and live a heart-healthy lifestyle to avoid serious complications, Mader said.
“Although people might develop the condition later in life, they can still try to live a healthier lifestyle,” Mader said. “In general, people need to pay attention to the symptoms that they have, and if something doesn’t feel quite right, there’s nothing wrong with being evaluated.”
Okhumale said those who have had a previous heart attack or other heart conditions need to pay particular attention to their symptoms, as well as young people who have a family history of cardiac problems.
“Often people are the best judges of themselves,” Mader said. “If something doesn’t feel normal to you, it might be something that needs taken care of.”