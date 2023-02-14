HUNTINGTON — There is no shortage of Valentine’s Day treats in Huntington, from pizza to fruit.
Several pizza shops offered heart-shaped pizza specials. Fox’s Pizza Den, which opened in June 2022, was one of the places selling them Tuesday. The heart-shaped pie is the same price as a medium regular pie and customers can order it with all toppings usually available.
Edible Arrangements, a national chain that creates bouquets out of cut fruit, was busy. The staff at the Huntington location prepared over 500 orders and had at least 100 walk-ins Monday.
Sip Downtown Brasserie sold pre-made sweet and savory snack boxes with items like chocolate, cookies, crackers, pepperoni and cheese.
Many local restaurants like La Famiglia, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Le Bistro and Savannah’s Bistro offered special prix fixe menus over the weekend and through the holiday.
