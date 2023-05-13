The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Despite the rain, 12 trees were planted Friday as part of a delayed Arbor Day celebration.

Explorer Academy purchased three Kwanzan cherry trees, which were planted with maple trees in the 500 and 600 blocks of 5th Avenue in Huntington. Kindergarten students joined Courtney Proctor Cross, chairwoman of the city’s Urban Forestry Advisory Committee, and Huntington City Manager Hank Dial for a celebration Friday.

