Courtney Proctor Cross, chairwoman of Huntington Urban Forestry Advisory Committee, shows kindergarten students from Explorer Academy the trees that will be planted during the City of Huntington’s Arbor Day Celebration on Friday along 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Courtney Proctor Cross, chairwoman of Huntington Urban Forestry Advisory Committee, speaks during the City of Huntington’s Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, May 12, 2023, along 5th Avenue in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Despite the rain, 12 trees were planted Friday as part of a delayed Arbor Day celebration.
Explorer Academy purchased three Kwanzan cherry trees, which were planted with maple trees in the 500 and 600 blocks of 5th Avenue in Huntington. Kindergarten students joined Courtney Proctor Cross, chairwoman of the city’s Urban Forestry Advisory Committee, and Huntington City Manager Hank Dial for a celebration Friday.
Dial read a proclamation that recognized Arbor Day. Though Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April, the event was delayed due to weather.
