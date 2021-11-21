John, right, and Judy Griffith, of Flatwoods, Ky., look at the decorated trees as the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Point, Ohio.
Stella Cliff, 6, from left, Paisley Patrick, 8, and Avery Black, 5, take a cart ride with Angie Walker and her pony Domino as the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Point, Ohio.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — From candy canes to holiday elves, the trees at the annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market featured something for everyone — even a tree commemorating the Marshall University men’s soccer team’s national championship title.
Hosted by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the annual event in South Point took place Friday and Saturday, featuring Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by businesses and students in Lawrence County. Bids were accepted for the decorated items, with proceeds from the in-person and online silent auction providing funding for scholarships and community development programs.
In addition to the silent auction, more than 25 local artists set up a market where guests could browse through goods. Santa Claus was also in attendance, as were two of his live reindeer. Horse-drawn wagon rides, entertainment and food trucks rounded out the offerings at the two-day festival.
