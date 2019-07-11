The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Trespassing, 6:58 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Shoplifting - first and second offense, receiving or transferring stolen goods misdemeanor, warrant, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 18th Street.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Aug. 1, 2017, 100 block of Wilson Court.

Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 9th Avenue.

Trespassing, 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.

Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, receiving or transferring stolen goods, 5:30 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Counterfeiting, 3:33 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.

Soliciting, etc., a minor via computer, 10:04 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 9th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Jeremy Vincent Wardlow, 25, was jailed at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with failure to appear. Bond was not set.

Gary D. Warick, 52, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with transporting a controlled substance into the state with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.

