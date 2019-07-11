MILTON - Waking up to a heat advisory, Tri-State residents had to do what they could Wednesday to escape the thick heat that threatened to bring thunder and lightning as a cap to the day.
Children in Milton found relief at the April Dawn Park sprayground, letting the cool water drench them as they played.
Most of the Tri-State area was under a heat advisory until 7 p.m., with heat index values up to 101 degrees thanks to temperatures in the lower 90s and dewpoints in the lower 70s. The humidity brought the threat of scattered thunderstorms in the evening.
Thursday also will be a hot one, with temps expected to reach a high of 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. There is a 50% to 60% chance of scattered showers and severe thunderstorms during the day and into the night. On Friday, the skies will clear up, with slightly lower temperatures in the high 80s.