HUNTINGTON — Motocross riders from across the Tri-State were at Mountain Health Arena on Friday competing for cash prizes during the Tri-State Arena Cross 2020 Indoor Championship Series.
The series features professional and amateur motocross riders, with professionals racing for more than $10,000 cash and amateurs competing for their share of $10,000 in prizes.
The championship series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Mountain Health Arena (formerly the Big Sandy Superstore Arena) in Huntington. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for ages 10 and under, and free for ages 4 and under, and are available at the arena box office or www.ticketmaster.com.
New this year are stunts by YouTube sensation Ronnie Mac, who will host a VIP meet-and-greet for an additional $15. Meet-and-greet passes include early entry at 3 p.m., the event, and a private VIP room with food and refreshments.