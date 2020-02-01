HUNTINGTON — Motocross riders from across the Tri-State were at Mountain Health Arena on Friday competing for cash prizes during the Tri-State Arena Cross 2020 Indoor Championship Series.

The series features professional and amateur motocross riders, with professionals racing for more than $10,000 cash and amateurs competing for their share of $10,000 in prizes.

The championship series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Mountain Health Arena (formerly the Big Sandy Superstore Arena) in Huntington. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for ages 10 and under, and free for ages 4 and under, and are available at the arena box office or www.ticketmaster.com.

New this year are stunts by YouTube sensation Ronnie Mac, who will host a VIP meet-and-greet for an additional $15. Meet-and-greet passes include early entry at 3 p.m., the event, and a private VIP room with food and refreshments.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.