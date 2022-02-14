SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Tri-State Bible College in South Point, Ohio, will host panelists for a discussion on current trends in theology, Bible, worship and mission at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the TSBC Chapel, according to a news release.
Kevin Bloomfield, Ed.D.; Professor Manfred Langer and Pastor Jeff Canterbury, TSBC faculty members, will be the panelists. They will discuss “The Resurgence of Postmillennialism and Preterism from a Dispensational Perspective.”
Postmillennialism is the view that Jesus will return after the millennium, after the world has been successfully evangelized. Preterism is the belief that many or all the events described in the book of Revelation were in John’s immediate future -- the first century AD -- and have therefore already been fulfilled in our past.
Tri-State Bible College, founded in 1970, offers Biblical training for those aspiring to become pastors or leaders in their church, or who simply want to understand the Bible at a deeper level. Students can enroll for credit or for audit at a reduced cost. TSBC offers a MA, BA and AA in Bible Theology along with several customizable certificates.
For more information, contact the college at 740-377-2520 or visit www.tsbc.edu.
On Thursday, March 24, TSBC will host the Appalachian Ministry Conference. The Chapel Panel is part of the day-long event from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tom Cheyney is the keynote speaker. Pastor Tommy Reed will tell stories about life in Appalachia, and Nick Joyce, a South Point native, will provide music. Register at tsbc.edu and click “Apply Now.”
