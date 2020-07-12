SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Rex J. Howe, senior pastor at West Lisbon Church in Newark, Illinois, has been named the sixth president of Tri-State Bible College by a unanimous vote of the school’s board of directors.
Howe was selected from a group of candidates by the TSBC board of directors and a faculty member.
He graduated from Tri-State Bible College with a B.A. in Bible/theology in 2006 and from Dallas Theological Seminary with a Master of Theology in 2011. He is currently working on a Doctor of Philosophy degree at the University of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Howe, a native of Wheelersburg, Ohio, succeeds Kevin Bloomfield who served as president from 2017 to 2019. Bloomfield will continue as a faculty member, where he has served in various roles since 1988. Howe will assume the post Aug. 10, according to board president John Wright, who noted, “Tri-State Bible College will celebrate 50 years of training leaders in our churches this August. Our campus leadership could not be more excited to have Rex at the helm as we begin the next 50 years. As a TSBC graduate, he brings a unique, personal story and passion to the role of president.”
“My family and I are excited to return to the Tri-State area to participate in God’s mission here,” Howe said. “Tri-State Bible College prepared me academically and vocationally for effective ministry and incredible experiences. Now, our stories get to intersect again for God’s glory!”
In addition to serving as senior pastor at West Lisbon Church, Howe previously served as pastor of youth and outreach at Scofield Memorial Church in Dallas, Texas. While a student at TSBC, Howe was the youth pastor at Fairview Baptist Church in Lucasville, Ohio.
Howe has presented for the Society of Biblical Literature and the Evangelical Theological Society. In 2016, he served on an expedition team from the Center for the Study of New Testament Manuscripts working on the digitization of the collection at the National Library in Athens, Greece.
Howe is married to Aimee Howe. They have three children.
Tri-State Bible College offers the degrees of Master of Arts, Bachelor of Arts and Associate of Arts in Bible/theology and a certificate in biblical studies. Classes are taught in South Point, Ohio, Akron, Ohio, and online. TSBC collaborates with many area churches and businesses to meet the needs of the community with a mission of training faithful servants for tomorrow, today.