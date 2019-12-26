SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Spring registration is now open at Tri-State Bible College in South Point, Ohio.
Tri-State Bible College offers biblical training for those aspiring to become pastors, leaders in their church, or who simply want to understand the Bible at a deeper level. Students can enroll for credit or for audit at a reduced cost.
Spring classes begin Jan. 6. There will be 32 classes, including bibliological apologetics and conversational apologetics. There are also 13 online classes available.
For more information, contact the college at 740-377-2520 or visit www.tsbc.edu.