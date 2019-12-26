SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Spring registration is now open at Tri-State Bible College in South Point, Ohio.

Tri-State Bible College offers biblical training for those aspiring to become pastors, leaders in their church, or who simply want to understand the Bible at a deeper level. Students can enroll for credit or for audit at a reduced cost.

Spring classes begin Jan. 6. There will be 32 classes, including bibliological apologetics and conversational apologetics. There are also 13 online classes available.

For more information, contact the college at 740-377-2520 or visit www.tsbc.edu.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.