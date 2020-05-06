Tri-State Bible College to begin summer classes this month

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Summer classes begin at Tri-State Bible College on May 25.

TSBC is offering eight undergraduate and one graduate course this summer running from May 25 through July 17. Two new undergraduate courses will be offered: Addiction Counseling and Christian Counseling Ethics.

Both online and modular (a mix of on-campus and online) courses are offered. Classes are available for credit and audit. TSBC offers an MA, BA and AA in Bible theology along with a certificate in biblical studies.

For more information, contact the college at 740-377-2520 or log on to www.tsbc.edu to view the schedule.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.