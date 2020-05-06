Tri-State Bible College to begin summer classes this month
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Summer classes begin at Tri-State Bible College on May 25.
TSBC is offering eight undergraduate and one graduate course this summer running from May 25 through July 17. Two new undergraduate courses will be offered: Addiction Counseling and Christian Counseling Ethics.
Both online and modular (a mix of on-campus and online) courses are offered. Classes are available for credit and audit. TSBC offers an MA, BA and AA in Bible theology along with a certificate in biblical studies.
For more information, contact the college at 740-377-2520 or log on to www.tsbc.edu to view the schedule.