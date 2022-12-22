The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A significant winter storm will roll through West Virginia before the holidays, bringing extreme cold and possible snow.

The Tri-State can expect heavy rainfall on Thursday, with winter storm Elliot quickly bringing in low temperatures early Friday morning and a potential for flash freezing, according to Gabe Wawrin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Charleston.

