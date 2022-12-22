HUNTINGTON — A significant winter storm will roll through West Virginia before the holidays, bringing extreme cold and possible snow.
The Tri-State can expect heavy rainfall on Thursday, with winter storm Elliot quickly bringing in low temperatures early Friday morning and a potential for flash freezing, according to Gabe Wawrin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Charleston.
Wawrin expects a few inches of snow for the region, with significant wind chill. The heavy wind can knock down trees and power lines, particularly if combined with snow.
The storm hitting the Tri-State will be the remains of Winter Storm Elliot after passing through the Great Plains and Great Lakes regions before reaching the Mid-Atlantic. The National Weather Service recommends preparing before the extreme cold front arrives. Recommendations include adjusting your schedule to avoid being outside during the coldest parts of the day, keeping your car’s gas tank full, and keeping supplies like food and extra blankets at home.
The CDC says it is unsafe to use the stove for heat if the power goes out. The CDC recommends using extra blankets, fireplaces and combination heaters instead of a stove to keep warm.
If needing to travel, the CDC recommends avoiding roads with ice if possible, bringing extra blankets in your car and letting someone know your destination and when you expect to arrive. Even if snow accumulation is low, snow drift due to winds can cause extremely low visibility and create dangerous driving conditions.
Those who are outside for long periods are at risk of hypothermia. Those showing signs of hypothermia should receive medical help right away. Symptoms include shivering, exhaustion, and confusion. Frostbite can also occur with parts of the body freezing. Those experiencing frostbite should move into a warm room as soon as possible. Warm the area using warm water; do not rub or massage the affected area, as it may cause more damage.
The Huntington City Mission will operate a warm-weather shelter for all needing to get out of the elements.
