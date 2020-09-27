HUNTINGTON — Several churches met on the east lawn of the Cabell County Courthouse on Saturday to commemorate the National Day of Prayer.
Darrell Buttram, pastor of the Tenth Avenue Church of God, said the event allowed Tri-State area churches to come together to pray for national repentance and a third Great Awakening “before divisions destroy our country.”
An outdoor prayer event was also hosted by Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington. It was a joint community outreach effort planned by Enslow Park and Highlawn Presbyterian churches.
Enslow Park Pastor John Yeager says the event’s purpose was “to turn away from the world’s troubles for a couple hours and turn toward God in prayer and worship.”
Funded by a grant from the Presbytery of West Virginia, the event featured music, prayer and speakers, which included Bishop Samuel Moore with Full Gospel Assembly; author Laura Boggess from St. Timothy’s Episcopalian; the Rev. Chris Bailey, a Marshall University campus minister; and Pat Collier with First Presbyterian in Kenova.
Music was planned under the direction of John Campbell, with singers and instrumentalists including Hillary Herold, Rodrigo Almeida and Pastor Jim Johnston with Second Presbyterian Church.
“The idea caught the attention of one of our members, Reverend Jeannie Evans,” Yeager said. “While there will be a march and gathering in Washington, D.C., on the 26th, we felt it would be safer and have more impact to stay local.”
Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, led Prayer March 2020 in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. The event began at noon at the Lincoln Memorial and ended at the U.S. Capitol.
“While we are in a political season, this event is not about that. It doesn’t matter about governance if the hearts of the people have turned away from God. It is clear that the problems our world faces today are man-made, and so we are obligated to solve them,” Yeager added. “Permanent solutions can only happen if we start at a spiritual level, and that begins with prayer.”