HUNTINGTON — Dressed to impress, Tri-State residents spent Saturday afternoon enjoying mint juleps and fine dining at a few of Huntington’s bars while watching the Kentucky Derby.
Sip Downtown Brasserie, LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge and The Jockey Club were among those hosting Derby Day festivities.
Sip took over 9th Street for the event, where a sea of community members wearing printed bow ties and fancy hats could be seen enjoying the race during the restaurant’s first official Kentucky Derby celebration, Derby and Drams.
Owner Allison White said it was great seeing how many people came to the event, and awards were given out for best hat, best bow tie, best dressed overall and best dressed couple.
“Everyone dresses up in the fancy hats, fancy bow ties and just looking their best,” she said. “And it seems like everybody is having a good time and is happy.”
Ashland resident Kathy Mejia was decked out in red and said she enjoyed the chance to dress fancy, wear fun hats and hang out with friends.
According to the Kentucky Derby website, fancy attire became tradition for those who attended the derby early on. Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr., founder of the Louisville Jockey Club and the builder of Churchill Downs, where the Kentucky Derby is run, wanted the race to be considered high-class, similar to European racing at the time.
Mejia said being surrounded by others also interested in the race made the day fun.
“What better place is there to be if you can’t go to the actual race than to be with other people who wish they were there, too? It’s great. It’s fun that we can be here together to watch the race,” she said.
Mike Perry watched the race from LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge on Saturday. Perry said he and his family usually watch the race together and have some family fun by betting on horses between themselves, but he decided this year to enjoy the day around new company.
“It’s kind of a family thing we do, but this is a nice opportunity to come here and enjoy it with other people in the Tri-State,” he said. “It’s just one more thing that Huntington has to offer.”
LaFontaine’s manager Andrew Browne said Saturday was fun and he was happy to see so many people enjoying the race at the rooftop bar.
Opening in October 2021, Browne said LaFontaine’s will likely continue hosting Kentucky Derby celebrations, along with a few other targeted events, in the future.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
