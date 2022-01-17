HUNTINGTON — Over the course of Sunday and Monday, Tri-State area residents watched winter weather cover the region.
The winter storm, which brought a mix of rain, snow and sleet to the area, created hazardous road conditions. Many schools and government offices were already closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The storm was the second in recent weeks.
The National Weather Service said as of Monday afternoon that Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and then gradually become sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Clouds are expected to increase that night with a low around 29 degrees. Wednesday will have a slight chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., followed by rain, with a high near 45 degrees. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.
Of reports listed by the NWS as of Monday afternoon, snowfall was measured between 2.8 to 6 inches in Huntington.
Appalachian Power said Monday afternoon that more than 30,000 customers were without electricity. The company requested nearly 250 additional workers and they arrived in advance of the storm. Crews assessed damages, cleared safety hazards and made repairs on outages. Assessors were identifying damages to facilities, but until damages were more fully known, restoration estimates could not be accurately determined.
“The majority of storm-related outages are located in West Virginia, where 23,000 customers are currently without electric service,” the company said in a Facebook post. That number dropped to 17,000 by Monday evening. “The counties most affected include Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln and Wayne.”
Matthew Bills, a clerk at 20th Street Hardware in Huntington, said an influx of customers came into the store Saturday as residents looked to prepare for the winter weather. Business slowed down Monday, but he attributed some of that to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, as some workplaces were closed and residents stayed home.
Some common items bought, which included salt, heat tape and snow shovels, aided with winterizing homes. Generators and accessories for them were also popular as residents prepared for possible power outages. Bills noted that the store also received several calls about sleds.
Le Bistro, a downtown restaurant, offered delivery on Monday to all Huntington addresses as a special for the winter weather. Co-owner Dakota Maddox said staff members used their all-wheel-drive vehicles to bring meals to customers.
“One of the things that our management team talks about pretty often is creative problem solving,” Maddox said. Staff members were able to keep their schedules and offset a possible loss in dine-in sales for the day.
Lawrence County, Ohio, had a Level 2 snow emergency on Sunday, Sheriff Jeff Lawless said in a Facebook post. The designation means road conditions worsened as heavy snow accumulated and made driving conditions very hazardous. He advised residents to stay home and off the streets if possible. The advisory was downgraded to a Level 1 Monday afternoon.
In Kentucky, crews were working to clear roads Monday, the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 said in a news release. As the snow was wet, plowing was going well in northeast Kentucky counties, such as Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties. However, icy and slick road conditions were possible on Monday, even on treated roads, because of low temperatures.