HUNTINGTON — Cabell County residents have been asked to double down on their COVID-19 prevention measures as spread of the virus is high in the community. Spread is also reportedly high in Lawrence County, Ohio.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported Thursday there were high and increasing numbers of new cases of COVID-19 reported between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30.
The seven-day rolling average for these dates has risen from 11 to over 16 daily cases per 100,000 in Cabell County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. Upon review, these cases are primarily related to community spread and are not associated with any one institution, outbreak or event.
“While Cabell Countians are showing good cooperation with all public health recommendations regarding mask wearing, hand-washing and social distancing, case counts continue to rise,” a release from the health department reads. “High case counts lessen the effectiveness of case investigation and case contact tracing alone in controlling the spread of COVID-19. High infection rates also make it more difficult for agencies and businesses to provide services. For this reason, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is alerting its citizens to strengthen their work to protect themselves and each other.
“Because of outstanding efforts from multiple community agencies, COVID-19 testing has been strong in Cabell County, and we fully support the governor’s initiatives to expand testing and to encourage people to get tested. Because of the success of these testing strategies, Cabell County has enjoyed a low percent-positivity rate. Now is the time to act to keep the percent-positivity rate low while also reducing the number of new cases.”
The health department is asking residents to evaluate their preventative measures and circumstances, and consider implementing the following:
- Each person should consider their available lifestyle options that reduce potential contact and exposure to the virus, including increasing the use of pickup, takeout or delivery services and decreasing in-person visits.
- People at high risk for severe or complicated COVID-19 disease should stay at home as much as possible.
- Each person should provide emotional support and encouragement to neighbors, friends and family during these challenging times.
- Each person with the option to study or work remotely should consider doing so.
- Any meeting or gathering that can be, should be shared on a virtual platform rather than in person.
- Each person should consider the risk to their family members in decisions about gathering, even for family events.
- Each person with symptoms of or who has been in contact with a person ill with COVID-19 should be tested as advised by their health care provider or the health department.
The health department offers free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Testing is conducted at the outdoor tent at the health department, which is located at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
There were 176 new positive cases reported statewide in West Virginia on Thursday, for a total of 16,024, and four new deaths — a 70-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 79-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 61-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 48-year-old woman from Marion County — for a total of 354.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (83), Berkeley (1,049), Boone (240), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (858), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (28), Fayette (634), Gilmer (48), Grant (162), Greenbrier (129), Hampshire (109), Hancock (150), Hardy (92), Harrison (402), Jackson (278), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,772), Lewis (38), Lincoln (179), Logan (627), Marion (292), Marshall (182), Mason (144), McDowell (90), Mercer (430), Mineral (174), Mingo (392), Monongalia (2,059), Monroe (151), Morgan (58), Nicholas (114), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (158), Putnam (590), Raleigh (538), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (56), Taylor (131), Tucker (37), Tyler (16), Upshur (91), Wayne (407), Webster (7), Wetzel (61), Wirt (12), Wood (375) and Wyoming (121).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 349 active cases Thursday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 17 to 63. There are 118 active cases out of a total 727. There are 10 people hospitalized, including one new admission, and three in intensive care.
The county is at an orange level 2 health alert from the state, but there is still high rate of spread in the county. Lawrence County has the sixth-highest occurrence rate in the state at 185 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there were 155,314 cases as of 2 p.m. Thursday, with 4,817 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported the county’s 11th virus-related death, a 68-year-old man.
There were 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported: a 9-month-old girl, 60-year-old woman, 100-year-old woman, 80-year-old man, 79-year-old man, 20-year-old man, 77-year-old man, 11-year-old boy, 64-year-old woman, 74-year-old woman, 72-year-old woman, 97-year-old woman and 68-year-old man, all isolating at home.
There are 114 active cases in the county out of a total 508.
Statewide, 910 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 69,728, and 17 new deaths, for a total of 1,191.
On Thursday, Kentucky released its guidelines for trick-or-treat, which mirror those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They include wearing a mask under a costume, keeping to your home neighborhood and wiping candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes. The guidelines also offer alternative Halloween activities to trick-or-treating, such as drive-by costume contests.
More than 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 7,213,419, according to the CDC. There have been 206,402 deaths related to the virus.