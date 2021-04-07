The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Springtime has brought a cornucopia of color to the Tri-State.

Colorful blooms can be seen on trees dotting the landscape around Cabell County, with trees in bloom near the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington as well as on campus at Marshall University.

Tulips, daffodils and other flowers have also bloomed, adding even more color to the area.

People in search of more blooming flowers and trees can head to one of 11 wildflower trails in West Virginia. From the Sunrise Carriage Trail in Charleston to the Dolly Sods Wilderness in the Monongahela National Forest, a variety of colorful flowers can be seen on hiking trails throughout the state.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.