HUNTINGTON — Springtime has brought a cornucopia of color to the Tri-State.
Colorful blooms can be seen on trees dotting the landscape around Cabell County, with trees in bloom near the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington as well as on campus at Marshall University.
Tulips, daffodils and other flowers have also bloomed, adding even more color to the area.
People in search of more blooming flowers and trees can head to one of 11 wildflower trails in West Virginia. From the Sunrise Carriage Trail in Charleston to the Dolly Sods Wilderness in the Monongahela National Forest, a variety of colorful flowers can be seen on hiking trails throughout the state.