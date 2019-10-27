HUNTINGTON — From the stage of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, dancers brought out flashing lights and their brightest garments to celebrate the Diwali festival Saturday, hosted by the Tri-State Indian Association.
One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Diwali is the “Festival of Lights,” symbolizing new beginnings and good triumphing over evil. Indian families brighten their homes with many lamps to celebrate victory in overcoming darkness, which is symbolic of the removal of ignorance and the spread of knowledge.
The annual event, which dates back more than 20 years in Huntington, is celebrated by more than 800 million people around the world. It’s the first time the Tri-State Indian Association has held the celebration at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
The event featured a silent auction to benefit several charities, a cultural performance featuring traditional and modern Indian dances and a catered dinner with plenty of tasty Indian dishes.
The event’s organizer, Association President Dr. Pushpa Nambi Joseph, said performers wanted to honor their Indian roots while demonstrating their love of America. The performances also helped show children the importance of honoring heritage and family.
“The majority of your parents came here with two suitcases and maybe $20 in their pocket, and they have achieved all this,” Joseph said. “With the knowledge and opportunity this wonderful country has afforded us, you can do so much more. Your parents are your inspiration. They are your muse. You need not to look any further.”
Participants performed many different dances significant to Diwali, including Bollywood-style dances. One dance celebrated Indian Flower Festivals, which are celebrated differently across the South Asian country. Another dance told the story of Ganesha, the elephant-headed Hindu god.
The cultural program exemplified the shared values that Indian immigrants and Americans share, said Dr. Jagan Velluri, Tri-State Indian Association board of directors member.
“Diwali shares a very special connection with our shared American values, exemplified in the ideologies of ‘E pluribus unum,’ ‘Out of Many: One,’ our national motto,” Velluri said. “Just as a flame lamp always points upward, Diwali is a time to always appreciate and celebrate life and the year coming forward with a sense of hope and purpose.”
Throughout Saturday’s program, various charities were recognized for their work in the community, which the Tri-State Indian Association raises money for throughout the year. Among those charities are the United Way of the River Cities, Lily’s Place, City Mission and a Marshall University scholarship.
The event also featured guest speakers, including Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Marshall University School of Medicine Dean Dr. Joseph Shapiro.
Williams said the cultural display was a reminder of what makes America a place of acceptance and tolerance.
“Those of you who have immigrated from long distances, you are not standing alone, because we have all come to this very day,” Williams said. “We all have taken various paths of different directions, but fortunately providence has brought us to be here together, together as one Tri-State family.”
Shapiro said Huntington is an example of many different people from different cultures coming together to find common ground.
“The Indian community is very much the fabric of our scientific and medical community here in Huntington,” Shapiro said. “I can name name after name of prominent Indian physicians. It’s a joy for me to interact with them.”
