HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Literacy Council (TSLC) is seeking volunteers to work with adults in libraries and community centers, helping them learn to read, write and do basic math.
TSLC is a nonprofit that works with adults at all literacy levels, whether they are learning the alphabet or preparing to earn a high school equivalency diploma. TSLC operates in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
"Tri-State Literacy Council is an organization dependent on community volunteers," said Samantha Knauff, director and ProLiteracy certified tutor. "We have volunteers from all walks of life who want to help members of our community build the skills they need to succeed. I always like to ask prospective tutors to think of one thing they have done today that would be immensely more difficult or impossible if they struggled with literacy — we don't realize how often reading is required in our society or what it's like to live without that skill."
The program matches adult learners with volunteer tutors and asks that they donate one hour each week to literacy or numeracy tutoring.
A training session will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 in the TSLC Learning Center on the third floor of the Cabell County Public Library.
Training, materials and lunch will be provided at no cost to volunteers.
Volunteers will learn the basics of tutoring reading to adults. No previous tutoring experience is necessary.
Interested prospective tutors should contact Knauff from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 304-528-5700, ext. 155, or email samantha.knauff@cabell.lib.wv.us.