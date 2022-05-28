HUNTINGTON — Across the Tri-State, residents will celebrate Memorial Day this Monday as they remember veterans and those who lost their lives serving in the United States armed forces.
Different towns and counties will host events throughout the holiday weekend.
In Huntington, the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will host a service at the Memorial Arch at 1300 W. 11th Ave. at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30. The keynote speaker will be Secretary Edward “Ted” Diaz, the secretary of the state Department of Veterans Assistance. Other speakers include Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and J. Brian Nimmo, the director of the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Memorial wreaths will be placed by veteran and fraternal organizations, which will be escorted by the Marine Corps League.
On Saturday, May 28, the Ironton riverfront will light up with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
Then, on Monday, the 154th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m at 6th and Center streets with the theme of “Service, Valor and Sacrifice.” The parade has been held in Ironton since 1868 and is recognized as one of the longest continuously running parades in the country. There are 11 divisions scheduled, with national and local organizations taking part in building a float. The procession is planned to last two-and-a-half hours and will go down 3rd and Quincy streets before returning to Center Street.
Also in Ironton, more than 200 American flags have been placed on the lawn of the Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 S. 4th St., to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. It is the third year for the display.
On Monday, there will be two ceremonies in Putnam County, West Virginia, hosted by American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187. The first will be at 10 a.m. at the Putnam County War Memorial in Winfield, West Virginia, and the second will be at 11:45 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Hurricane, West Virginia. The post’s historian will be the master of ceremonies and will read the names on each memorial.
